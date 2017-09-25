Man driving 141mph on way to see girlfriend ends up in Kershaw Co. jail Instead

A Myrtle Beach man who was arrested for driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County said he was on his way to see his girlfriend when he got pulled over.

Just prior to midnight on September 22, a Kershaw County Sheriff's Office deputy assigned to the traffic unit observed a 2005 Corvette traveling eastbound on I-20 near the 87 mile marker at a very high rate of speed. The deputy determined through radar that the Corvette was being driven at 141mph, which is more than twice the posted speed limit of 70mph.

The deputy was eventually able to stop the Corvette which was being operated by 20-year-old Liam Chou Buckley of Myrtle Beach. When asked why he was going so fast, Buckley said he was on the way to Myrtle Beach to see his girlfriend, Kershaw County Jim Matthews said.

The deputy gave Buckley a traffic citation for speeding 25+ mph above the speed limit and transported him to the Kershaw County Detention Center. He spent the night in jail before being released on his own recognizance.

“What can I say?” Matthews said. “It should be pretty common knowledge now that we patrol I-20 pretty heavily due to our high fatality rate there and the shortage of state troopers in our county. Speeds in excess of 100mph are pretty common and one would think that with this increased enforcement people would slow down a little.”

Four people have died so far this year in traffic accidents on I-20 between the White Pond Rd. exit and the Lugoff exit in Kershaw County. Because of that, KCSO traffic enforcement deputies have increased their efforts on that section of the interstate.

If convicted, Buckley faces a maximum fine of $440.00 and six points on his license, in addition to possible legal fees and a major jump in his insurance premium, Matthews said.

