Lexington Police identify woman who pepper-sprayed employee during robbery at Kohl's

The Lexington Police Department is looking for a Winnsboro woman identified in a strong arm robbery at Kohl's this weekend.

Police are looking for Veronica Latrice Bailey, 32 on a warrant for strong arm robbery. Photos of Bailey are attached to this story.

Police say Saturday afternoon, a store employee at Kohl's in Lexington noticed Bailey take several items of children's clothing into the fitting room and could hear her removing the tags from the merchandise. The loss prevention employee told police when Bailey was observed leaving the fitting room, her purse was visibly larger than when she walked in.

Lexington Police say the employee was familiar with Bailey from "numerous past shoplifting incidents at Kohl's."

As Bailey walked out of the store, the employee followed her and asked her to return the merchandise. Police say Bailey sprayed pepper spray in the employee's face. As the employee tried to get Bailey's license plate number, police say she sprayed the employee again in the face.

If you see Bailey, or have any information about the incident, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.