Forced sex claim against former Orangeburg Co. deputy settled for $350K

A former South Carolina sheriff's deputy has likely escaped jail time after pleading guilty to engaging in a sex act on duty.

Dereck Johnson in an Orangeburg County Courtroom in 2016. (Source: WIS)

Ex-deputy gets no jail time in on-the-job sex assault case

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has fired a deputy after allegations were lobbed at him that he forced a woman to perform a sex act on him to keep her boyfriend out of jail.

Orangeburg Co. deputy fired, accused of forcing woman into sex act

Dereck Johnson sits in court prior to his bond hearing on Wednesday. (Source: WIS)

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - A woman who accused a former Orangeburg County sheriff's deputy of forcing her into a sex act has settled a civil lawsuit.

The Times & Democrat of Orangeburg reports Monday that the woman received a $350,000 settlement earlier this year from the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund. The newspaper obtained details on the settlement through an open records request.

Former Orangeburg County Deputy Dereck Johnson pleaded guilty earlier this month to misconduct in office and is serving probation and community service. Johnson was fired last year after the woman accused him of forcing her to perform oral sex on him, threatening to arrest her boyfriend if she refused.

After the incident, the woman told The Associated Press she feared no one would believe the allegation.

