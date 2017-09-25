Teacher back in classroom after controversial KKK homework question

The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.More >>
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man who was arrested for driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County said he was on his way to see his girlfriend when he got pulled over.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man who was arrested for driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County said he was on his way to see his girlfriend when he got pulled over.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday.More >>
GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.More >>
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.More >>
Trump imposes new travel restrictions on more than half-a-dozen counties as travel ban expires.More >>
Trump imposes new travel restrictions on more than half-a-dozen counties as travel ban expires.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
Volvo Cars announced Monday that it is investing an additional $520 million in its Berkeley County operations and creating 1,910 new jobs.More >>
Volvo Cars announced Monday that it is investing an additional $520 million in its Berkeley County operations and creating 1,910 new jobs.More >>
The Oak Pointe Elementary School teacher who asked fifth grade students to justify treatment of African Americans by the KKK during the Civil War era is back in the classroom after a short time on leave.More >>
The Oak Pointe Elementary School teacher who asked fifth grade students to justify treatment of African Americans by the KKK during the Civil War era is back in the classroom after a short time on leave.More >>
Memo to GOP: Republican-friendly states would also lose money under health care bill.More >>
Memo to GOP: Republican-friendly states would also lose money under health care bill.More >>