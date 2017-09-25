House committee formed after V.C. Summer debacle to hold public - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

House committee formed after V.C. Summer debacle to hold public hearing

A South Carolina House committee formed after SCE&G and Santee Cooper announced it would not continue with the V.C. Summer nuclear project is hosting a public hearing Tuesday.

The House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee was formed in July in response to the utilities' announcements they would not be completing the nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville. The group was asked to study the issue and determine a responsible solution that would protect energy customers in South Carolina. A similar committee was formed by Senators. 

The committees were organized after lawmakers formed what's called the Energy Caucus, a bipartisan group of legislators looking to make changes to state law in the wake of the project's cancellation by SCE&G and Santee Cooper.

When Santee Cooper made the announcement in July, the company says an analysis shows the project would not have been completed until 2024 and would end up costing customers a total of $11.4 billion. About 5,000 workers lost their jobs. 

This is the third public hearing on the issue. It is Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Room 110 of the Blatt Building at the State House complex. 

