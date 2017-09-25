House committee formed after V.C. Summer debacle to hold public hearing

Officials at both utilities that invested in two new nuclear power plants in South Carolina say they are stopping construction of the multibillion-dollar project, which has been caught up in the bankruptcy of its contractor.More >>
In response to the decision made Monday by SCANA and Santee Cooper, a South Carolina Energy Caucus was formed. The group held a news conference Wednesday morning, saying it is a bipartisan group "coming together to push for energy reforms."More >>
Senate Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman has formed a committee and appointed legislators to review the cancellation of the VC Summer nuclear reactor project.More >>
A day after Senate leaders created a committee to review the failed nuclear reactor project at the VC Summer plant in Jenkinsville, the House has followed suit with the creation of its own committee.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Memo to GOP: Republican-friendly states would also lose money under health care bill.More >>
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.More >>
Trump imposes new travel restrictions on more than half-a-dozen counties as travel ban expires.More >>
A South Carolina House committee formed after SCE&G and Santee Cooper announced it would not continue with the V.C. Summer nuclear project is hosting a public hearing Tuesday.More >>
A local restaurant owner says he's taking a stand after recent friction between the NFL, its players and President Trump, over the national anthem.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Considering all the arguments, TV host Jimmy Kimmel's take on the Republican health care bill is harder to refute.More >>
Facebook says it will release the Russia-backed, potentially illegal election ads that ran on its platform to congressional investigators.More >>
