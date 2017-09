The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash at Farrow Road and Parklane Road in Richland County.

The crash was reported at about 6:35 a.m. on Monday morning near Interstate 77.

According to Lance Cpl. David Jones, a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Farrow Road was hit by a late model Dodge truck that was traveling southbound.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The collision is still under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.