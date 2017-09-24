Ex-VP Biden discusses progress, challenges in S. Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has made another trip to South Carolina, celebrating the state's oldest NAACP branch.

On Saturday, Biden gave the keynote address at the Centennial Charleston Branch Freedom Fund's annual fundraising dinner in Charleston.

Local media report Biden told the gathering of around 800 that communities need the NAACP "now more than ever." He pointed to events like the 2015 Emanuel AME Church massacre as a key moment where the organization helped the Charleston community heal.

Biden also addressed violence surrounding a white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying he doesn't believe society can allow hate groups "to be normalized."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.