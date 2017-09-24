Hospital patients evacuated from Caribbean due to Hurricane Maria headed to SC

South Carolina hospitals are set to receive patients evacuated from islands in the Caribbean that were devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The patients will be arriving on Sunday by way of military aircraft. They will be dropped off at the Columbia airport and then taken to hospitals from there.

The Department of Defense's Federal Coordination Center (FCC) and the South Carolina Forestry Commission's Incident Management Team are coordinating the effort.

The National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) is supporting the effort to move the patients. NDMS is activated when an incident is so large that it overwhelms local agencies’ ability to respond with sufficient medical aid. This is the first time in U.S. history that a Department of Defense staffed FCC has been activated.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.