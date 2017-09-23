UNC team skipping White House visit due to schedule conflict

President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.More >>
President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
Clemson has lost its kicker for the season after he was injured on the last play of practice.More >>
Clemson has lost its kicker for the season after he was injured on the last play of practice.More >>
Freshman backup quarterback Chauncey Caldwell threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards to help North Carolina Central beat South Carolina State 33-28 on Thursday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference...More >>
Freshman backup quarterback Chauncey Caldwell threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards to help North Carolina Central beat South Carolina State 33-28 on Thursday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener...More >>
At 6-foot-4, Hank Manos is the heart of the Chapin offensive line.More >>
At 6-foot-4, Hank Manos is the heart of the Chapin offensive line.More >>