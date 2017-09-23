WATCH: Injured Gamecocks standout Samuel leads Gamecock Walk ahead of LA Tech game

Deebo Samuel, on the back of a golf cart, let the Gamecocks during their traditional Gamecock Walk ahead of the game vs. LA. Tech. (Source: The Big Spur/YouTube screenshot)

Injured Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel may be out with a leg injury, but he is with his team as they prepare to face Louisiana Tech and led the Gamecock Walk.

As he was shuffled around on a golf car, Samuel slapped hands with supportive fans during the team's pregame march into the stadium.

You can watch the video here.

Following the walk into the lockerrooms, Samuel took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the fans.

Most people love you when you up and don't hear from them when times get hard... I know one thing Gamecock Nation gone always love you?? — UnoCaptain??? (@Uno_Captain) September 23, 2017

Samuel suffered a lower leg injury against Kentucky in the third quarter of last Saturday’s contest. Despite returning to the field and trying to push through the injury, Samuel did not finish the contest and was initially ruled out for the year.

But both Samuel and his mother took to Twitter after the injury was announced, and said the standout receiver would be out five to six weeks with a fractured ankle.

Thank all y'all for the support...... it's is not a broken leg low ankle fracture we will be back in 5-6 weeks #GoGamecocks?? — UnoCaptain??? (@Uno_Captain) September 17, 2017

Samuel finished last Saturday's loss to Kentucky with five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown for the Gamecocks. This year, he has two kickoff returns for touchdowns, 15 catches for 250 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

The game kicks off at Williams-Brice Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

