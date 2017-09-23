Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim in fatal collision

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal collision that happened Friday night on Crystal Springs Drive.

Jerry Lee Sharpe, 42, of West Columbia died at the scene of the crash from injuries he received, according to the coroner.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on the 600 block of Crystal Springs Drive in Lexington. Sharpe’s car left the roadway while he was driving and overturned multiple times after he attempted to regain control. The coroner says Sharpe was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his car.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

