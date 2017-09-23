USC student's good deed towards homeless man goes viral on social media

A story about a University of South Carolina student’s good deed toward a homeless man has gotten a ton of positive feedback on social media.

The viral post from Charlotte Cannon, who is also a Gamecock, said she was walking back from one of her classes at USC Tuesday morning when she witnessed the selfless act of an unidentified young man.

“I was waiting for the light to turn red so I could cross the street,” she said in her post. “A homeless man was sitting on the curb as this guy approached the light waiting to cross the street as well.”

Cannon goes on to say that the homeless man asked the young man for money so he could grab a burger from the nearby Wendy’s. The young man’s response made Cannon so proud.

“This college student stopped, opened up his backpack, and handed over his Tupperware container filled with grilled chicken and rice,” she recounted. “Without even skipping a beat this guy (likely a broke college student like the rest of us) gave this man his lunch that he had packed himself for the day.”

The two Gamecocks then crossed the street and Cannon says she told the young man what he did was very nice.

“I told him he had done a really nice thing and he simply replied with ‘That's what anyone should have done. Just gotta give back,’” Cannon said. “This reminded me how fortunate I am to not only have access to meals and food whenever I want/need but to also have a variety of options available to me.”

She goes on to say how thankful she is for people such as this young man.

“The world needs more yous, stranger,” Cannon said. “Couldn't be more proud to be a Gamecock with you.”

