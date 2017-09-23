Kershaw deputies investigate early Saturday morning fatal shooting

Kershaw County deputies are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of Juniper Road in Elgin.

Details about the shooting remain very limited at this time as deputies continue to investigate exactly what happened. The identity of the person who died from the shooting has not been released by the Kershaw County Coroner just yet.

