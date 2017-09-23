Kershaw Co. Coroner releases identity of man killed in early morning shooting

The Kershaw County Coroner has released the identity of the person who was killed in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

The coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old John B. Rhodes.

Deputies responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of Juniper Road in Elgin.

Details about the shooting remain very limited at this time as deputies continue to investigate exactly what happened.

