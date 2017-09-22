Columbia, Richland County pull permits for nightspots

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
The cancellation is reportedly due to changes in the Vice President's schedule.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.More >>
Columbia Police have revoked the business license for a Vista nightclub linked to the Saturday morning gun battle that left eight people wounded and four suspects in custody.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.More >>
SEC says a cyber breach of a filing system it uses may have provided the basis for some illegal trading in 2016.More >>
Facebook says it will release the Russia-backed, potentially illegal election ads that ran on its platform to congressional investigators.More >>
Parents in Lexington County say they remain on alert after a man and teenager were arrested for building homemade bombs and threatening a middle school.More >>
Fire officials in Lexington County battled a huge blaze at a recycling plant on Highway 321 Friday afternoon.More >>
