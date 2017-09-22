Lexington Co. parents remain concerned after bomb threats made against middle school

Parents in Lexington County say they remain on alert after a man and teenager were arrested for building homemade bombs and threatening a middle school.

Peter John Munson, 57, and an unidentified teenager were taken into custody by deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday after a threat against White Knoll Middle School was posted to social media. Munson was released on bond the same day and the teen was released to his parents.

Despite the arrests, parents in Lexington County said they are still concerned, with some parents even choosing to keep their kids home from school on Friday.

“It is very scary that he is out on bond right now. Very,” Lexington County parent, Brandi Grandy expressed.

In a statement on Friday, officials with Lexington School District 1 said their goal for the school day on Friday was to make the day as normal as possible. They said the students were focused on school and did a great job in their classes on Friday.

Parents said they got phone calls and email alerts when the news broke of Munson’s arrest. However, some parents also said they believed there would be a larger police presence at the school when they dropped their kids off Friday morning.

Another issue on the minds of law enforcement and school officials is dealing with hoaxes and rumors stemming from the threat. LCSD busted a social media hoax that many said showed the reason for Munson and the teen’s arrest. The image shows a group of masked men walking in the hallway of what appears to be some type of municipal building. The picture, sheriff's officials say, is from a 2008 burglary that has since been solved.

