Lexington Co. fire officials battle big blaze at Cayce recycling plant

Fire officials in Lexington County battled a huge blaze at a recycling plant on Highway 321 Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the American Scrap Iron and Metal facility located on the 2200 block of Charleston Highway.

Officials say no one was injured in the blaze.

Firefighters continue to work the fire although it is contained at this time.

Lexington County officials say they do not know how the fire started yet but an investigation will begin once the scene has been cleared.

