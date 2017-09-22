Huge fire at Cayce recycling plant causes $15k worth of damage

Fire officials in Lexington County battled a huge blaze at a recycling plant on Highway 321 Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the American Scrap Iron and Metal facility located on the 2200 block of Charleston Highway.

Officials say no one was injured in the blaze.

Lexington County officials say preliminary investigations suggest a car battery was the origin of the fire. 50 cars were damaged from the fire. Investigators believe the fire caused about $15,000 worth of damage.

