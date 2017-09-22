Member of Columbia's 'Brodeo' says page is just words, not harassment

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.More >>
Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.More >>
Fire officials in Lexington County battled a huge blaze at a recycling plant on Highway 321 Friday afternoon.More >>
Fire officials in Lexington County battled a huge blaze at a recycling plant on Highway 321 Friday afternoon.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Considering all the arguments, TV host Jimmy Kimmel's take on the Republican health care bill is harder to refute.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Considering all the arguments, TV host Jimmy Kimmel's take on the Republican health care bill is harder to refute.More >>
Family, friends and community members continuing the search for Kip Burrell, missing after he was thrown off a boat during a summer storm, finally received closure on Wednesday.More >>
Family, friends and community members continuing the search for Kip Burrell, missing after he was thrown off a boat during a summer storm, finally received closure on Wednesday.More >>
SEC says a cyber breach of a filing system it uses may have provided the basis for some illegal trading in 2016.More >>
SEC says a cyber breach of a filing system it uses may have provided the basis for some illegal trading in 2016.More >>