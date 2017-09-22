Member of Columbia's 'Brodeo' says page is just words, not harassment

We're learning more about a controversial Columbia Facebook group known as the Brodeo.

The social media page is what some say is just locker-room talk and boys being boys, but others say it's cyber-bullying. One such member, a man by the name of Tyem Wimbly, spoke to us about the group in further detail.

And if you're wondering why we're using time on a group that some say is a platform of hate against women, it's because we wanted to better understand why more than a thousand people -- many from the Columbia area -- are still members.

We asked that question to Wimbly, who verified some of what we learned on Thursday.

The private Facebook group is a place for guys to shoot the breeze away from women. He said women are sometimes too emotional and might be offended by some of the things they post. When asked about what they post, he told me they're just words, not actions.

Of course, this page came to our attention after Columbia native Susan Mishoe called us to tell us that she was a primary target of the page. She showed us page after page of obscene, sexually-explicit comments about her.

"I regret that, you know, that she felt this kind of way," Wimbly said. "If she would have just, you know, not had her so-called spy come in and try to get information to know what we said, none of this would have happened. We would have went on like just a regular ol' day."

To clarify, the victim told us she didn't seek out the page. Instead, screenshots of the comments were sent to her by a random member.

But what if the shoe was on the other foot for Wimbly and his mother, sister, family member, or significant other were the target of these messages?

"I'd probably feel a little bit disrespected, but I'd be like, 'Fine! I'm just going to go ahead and talk crap back!' Because, in the end, it's words."

While the group's membership is down from Thursday, a quick search still shows members from all over the area and beyond.

Based on Facebook, we saw one whose profile says he's a manager at Bank of America, others seem to be in the military, and many appear to be cooks and chefs at prominent Columbia restaurants.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking into the controversial page.

