Officials: Image of Midlands middle school threat is a hoax

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is hoping to bust a social media hoax that many say shows the reason why a 57-year-old Lexington County man and a teen were arrested on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's department, the image in question shows a group of masked men walking in the hallway of what appears to be some type of municipal building.

Above the image is accompanying text that reads, "Wkms better watch out tomorrow." "Wkms" is White Knoll Middle School.

The picture, sheriff's officials say, is from a 2008 burglary that has since been solved.

White Knoll Middle School which received a threat on Sept. 19. Sheriff's investigators got involved and that led them to arrest Peter John Munson and a minor teen.

Munson and the teen were charged with possessing or threatening to use a destructive device, according to the arrest warrant.

The investigation brought them to Munson's home where deputies found a homemade explosives mixture and other chemicals used to produce incendiary devices.

Munson has since been released from the Lexington County Detention Center on bond. The teen, meanwhile, was released to his parents. He has also been suspended from school.

