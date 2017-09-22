SC teacher shortage: how to stop the mass exodus?

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Considering all the arguments, TV host Jimmy Kimmel's take on the Republican health care bill is harder to refute.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Considering all the arguments, TV host Jimmy Kimmel's take on the Republican health care bill is harder to refute.More >>
A book borrowed nearly 80 years ago during the Great Depression has been returned to a Massachusetts public library.More >>
A book borrowed nearly 80 years ago during the Great Depression has been returned to a Massachusetts public library.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.More >>
Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.More >>
Thousands of teachers are leaving South Carolina public schools each year. The teachers say, it’s the student who pays the price for this mass exodus. But, how can the state keep teachers and entice new ones into public schools?More >>
Thousands of teachers are leaving South Carolina public schools each year. The teachers say, it’s the student who pays the price for this mass exodus. But, how can the state keep teachers and entice new ones into public schools?More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is hoping to bust a social media hoax that many say shows the reason why a 57-year-old Lexington County man and a teen were arrested on Thursday.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is hoping to bust a social media hoax that many say shows the reason why a 57-year-old Lexington County man and a teen were arrested on Thursday.More >>
SEC says a cyber breach of a filing system it uses may have provided the basis for some illegal trading in 2016.More >>
SEC says a cyber breach of a filing system it uses may have provided the basis for some illegal trading in 2016.More >>