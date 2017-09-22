Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests on drug charges, $13,000+ in cash seized

A traffic stop in Newberry County Thursday evening led deputies to arrest three men on drug charges.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Reid Street at about 6 p.m. Deputies learned the driver's license was suspended and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

In a search of the vehicle, deputies found more than 22 grams of marijuana and $13,000 in cash wrapped in rubber bands in separate stacks.

The three men in the vehicle, 17-year-old Cahlid Jamel Clark, 22-year-old Teandre Germaine Hunter, and Antonio Malik Washington, 22, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Clark also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Hunter is charged additionally with driving under suspension.

All three live on Epting Street in Newberry.

