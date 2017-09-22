Columbia man charged in child porn investigation

A Columbia man faces multiple charges related to child pornography.

Robert Probanski, Sr., 66, is charged with ten counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested September 19.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says Probanski is accused of possessing and distributing multiple files of child pornography. The attorney general's office is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Probanski faces up to ten years in prison on each charge.

