Emery Glover

Emery was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, but he grew up 15 minutes north of his birthplace in Saint Matthews. He graduated from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina, with a degree in Mass Communication.

Emery began his career in journalism as a sports reporter at The Times & Democrat in Orangeburg. There, he spent seven years covering high school sports, South Carolina State, and Claflin University. During his time with the newspaper, Emery added to his reporting duties as the company’s online editor. Emery’s work in that role helped the T&D capture four consecutive first-place awards for best website from the South Carolina Press Association.

In 2014, Emery joined WIS as a member of the station’s digital content team. He’s been instrumental in helping the station cover high school sports as well as the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers.

In his spare time, Emery enjoys spending time with his wife, Ashley, and his family. He also enjoys watching sports and trying new restaurants.

You can follow Emery on Twitter @EmeryGlover17.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.