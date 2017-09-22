Friday morning fire damages Columbia house - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Friday morning fire damages Columbia house

Columbia firefighters were called to a house fire Friday morning.

The emergency call went out at about 6:45 a.m. for a house fire in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive, off Bluff Road. 

Firefighters say it didn't take long to knock down the flames. The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire. 

Damage is estimated at $15,000. The scene is clear.

