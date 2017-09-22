Friday morning fire damages Columbia house

Columbia firefighters were called to a house fire Friday morning.

The emergency call went out at about 6:45 a.m. for a house fire in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive, off Bluff Road.

#TheCFD responded house fire 4100blk Shorecrest Dr @ 6:45am today w/ smoke visible from exterior quick knockdown on fire no injuries #scnews pic.twitter.com/wvgwlS0EHA — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 22, 2017

Firefighters say it didn't take long to knock down the flames. The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $15,000. The scene is clear.

