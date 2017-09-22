Federal drug trafficking investigation leads to 12 arrests

A federal drug investigation spanning several locations throughout South Carolina results in a dozen people arrested.

The 12 suspects have been indicted by a federal grand jury, charged with participation in a conspiracy to traffic heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. They were arrested by various law enforcement agencies statewide and appeared in federal court Thursday in Columbia, where they all entered not guilty pleas.

Four other people named in the indictment have not yet been arrested: Santerrio Montinez Smith, 29, Dantrell Markeis Smith, 32, Terrence Vernon Dunlap, 23, and Stacey Vallario Fuller, 50. Contact Crimestoppers if you know where to find them.

Prosecutors asked that six of the suspects be held without bail until their trial: Glenn Pernell, Robinson, Gowans, Mullins, Myers, and Davis. A hearing is September 27 to determine if the request will be granted.

Arrested:

Glenn Quanta Pernell, 39

Donald Lee Robinson, 51

Antonio Debor Gowans, 42

Danielle Johnnie Sarvis, 40

Whitney Sad’e Pernell, 27

Hattie F. Pernell, 55

Fatima Flesinears Ford, 32

Myra L. Dixon, 25

Cynthia Jantoria Williams, 39

Kevin Gerard Mullins, 36

Kevin Barry Myers, 52

Elijah Tyrone Davis, 39

Agencies working on the investigation include: Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Columbia Violent Gang Task Force, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Police Department, Horry County Police Department, Conway Police Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Department of Corrections, Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Marshal’s Service, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®.

If you know where to find the four others who have not yet been arrested, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

