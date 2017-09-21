TN Sheriff: 'Dead body' is actually 'great' Halloween display an - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

TN Sheriff: 'Dead body' is actually 'great' Halloween display and it's scaring the neighbors

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
A sheriff's department received so many calls about a gruesome and realistic Halloween decoration, they posted it to their Facebook page, where the shock is even greater.  (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Department Facebook page screenshot) A sheriff's department received so many calls about a gruesome and realistic Halloween decoration, they posted it to their Facebook page, where the shock is even greater.  (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Department Facebook page screenshot)
GREENE COUNTY, TN (WIS) -

A Tennessee sheriff's department received so many calls about a gruesome and realistic Halloween decoration, they posted it to their Facebook page.

The post continued the decor's shock factor. In a post made on Wednesday, the Greene County, TN Sheriff's Department showed what appears to be a body slammed down by a garage door. 

It is, in fact, just a resident's gruesome decor choice for the upcoming All Hallow's Eve, but that didn't stop people from calling 911. 

The post says: 

ATTENTION EVERYONE!!! For those of you driving on Chuckey Pike in Greene County: THIS IS A HALLOWEEN DECORATION! Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display.

The post has been shared more than 6,000 times. 

