Coroner identifies woman found dead, covered up by trash on side of road

The body of a woman found on the side of Two Notch Road and covered up in a pile of trash has been identified by the Richland County Coroner's Office.

According to Gary Watts, Leona Monique Pack, 44, was found Wednesday at 10 a.m. by an employee at a nearby business. Watts says Pack died from "homicidal violence," but did not reveal further details.

The case remains under the investigation of the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

