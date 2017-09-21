Man, 57, teen charged with bomb making following threat to Midlands middle school

A 57-year-old man and a teenager have been arrested and charged with making homemade bombs after explosives material was found at the man's home, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Peter John Munson, 57, was charged with possessing or threatening to use a destructive device, according to the arrest warrant.

The teen, who is not being identified because he’s under the age of 17, was also charged with possessing or threatening to use a destructive device.

The investigation began after a threat was made against White Knoll Middle School. According to Lexington District One, that threat was made on social media on Sept. 19.

“Our investigation led us to Munson’s home, where detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday. They found a homemade explosive mixture as well as items and chemicals used to produce incendiary devices," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement.

Deputies found evidence of a used incendiary device in Munson's yard.

Munson is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. The teen, meanwhile, was released to his parents. He has also been suspended from school.

"Lexington District One does not tolerate this kind of behavior and feels that every child deserves a safe learning environment," district spokeswoman Mary Beth Hill said in a statement. "For this reason and in accordance with applicable policies and procedures, school administrators recommended the student for expulsion. This is standard operating procedure."

