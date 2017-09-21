Deputies: Midlands man wanted on meth, prescription pills possession charges

George Allen Payne, Jr., 28, in a previous mugshot, is wanted for possession of meth, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and marijuana possession. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

Richland County deputies are searching for a man who wanted for several drug charges.

George Allen Payne, Jr., 28, is wanted for possession of meth, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and marijuana possession.

On Friday, Sept. 1, RCSD investigators conducted a search warrant at Payne’s residence on the 1200 block of AJ Amick Road where several illegal narcotics were found: methamphetamine, controlled substance pills, and marijuana. Payne was not at the residence during the time of the search warrant and has been evading law enforcement ever since.

If you have any information about Payne, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

