State Consumer Affairs officials offer help in wake of Equifax hack

How can you protect yourself in the wake of the Equifax security breach? That's the question officials at the Department Of Consumer Affairs attempted to answer Thursday morning.

Affected South Carolinians are advised to consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze on your accounts to protect your identity and credit information. They also advise to pull your credit report or look into trustworthy and reliable identity theft monitoring services. Also, be on alert for scam artists.

"Consumers need to be extra vigilant when they get cold called -- when they get cold called or received emails pertaining to the Equifax security breach," state Consumer Affairs administrator Carri Grube Lybarker said. "If someone is asking for your personal information, do not give it."

If you notice anything suspicious, you should report that information to the Department Of Consumer Affairs immediately. They have created a guide for you to navigate this process.

An estimated 2.3 million South Carolinians have been affected by this breach.

