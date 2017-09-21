Sumter 63-year-old, national champion, shares enthusiasm for Tai Chi

“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
Facebook says it will release the Russia-backed, potentially illegal election ads that ran on its platform to congressional investigators.More >>
Facebook says it will release the Russia-backed, potentially illegal election ads that ran on its platform to congressional investigators.More >>
Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.More >>
Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.More >>
More than 100 people in the Midlands have already signed up on the Be The Match National Bone Marrow Registry since we launched the Friday Night Lights Marrowthon campaign.More >>
More than 100 people in the Midlands have already signed up on the Be The Match National Bone Marrow Registry since we launched the Friday Night Lights Marrowthon campaign.More >>
Though the full scope of the investigation is not clear, the information requests make evident at least some of the areas that Mueller and his team of prosecutors intend to look into and also reveal a strong interest in certain of Trump's actions as president.More >>
Though the full scope of the investigation is not clear, the information requests make evident at least some of the areas that Mueller and his team of prosecutors intend to look into and also reveal a strong interest in certain of Trump's actions as president.More >>
Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.More >>
Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
Headstones have been broken, flowers have been stolen and even fish farmed from the ponds.More >>
Headstones have been broken, flowers have been stolen and even fish farmed from the ponds.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has appealed to the international community, especially Russia and China, to stop the spread of nuclear weapons.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has appealed to the international community, especially Russia and China, to stop the spread of nuclear weapons.More >>