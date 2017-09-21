PLAYER TO WATCH: Manos front and center for Chapin offensive line

At 6-foot-4, Hank Manos is the heart of the Chapin offensive line.

The Eagles center has learned how to lead from the players who have come before him. Now, he’s putting those lessons to good use with young linemen on his team.

“He’s definitely kind of like the Pied Piper," Chapin head coach Justin Gentry said. "Wherever he goes, he’s got a following around here and it’s mostly our young guys that look up to him, wanting to get his advice on whether it’s a play, whether it’s playing football for Chapin, or whatever. He’s there to help mentor these younger guys.”

Gentry says his 280-pound lineman is one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. But on the field, that nice guy becomes a hard-nosed lineman ready to battle anyone in the trenches. It’s a trait that Manos says is necessary to be successful to win at the line of scrimmage.

“Got to go out and be the most aggressive person on the field. When you’re pushing a guy around all night, it’s in his head and he knows I’m going to work him all night.”

Manos received scholarship offers from schools like North Carolina State, Duke, and Wake Forest. But he followed former teammate Will Register and committed to the University of South Carolina, where he plans to sign in December during the early signing period.

“I’m 100 percent committed," Manos said. "The day I told my mama I wanted to be a Gamecock, she told me I couldn’t decommit because your decision’s final. You can’t go back on your word. So, I’m 100 percent committed. I’m not even looking at other schools.”

