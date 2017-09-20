School district still considering action to take on controversial KKK homework question

The Lexington-Richland Five School District is still looking into a controversial homework assignment that got a teacher placed on leave last week.

The assignment has now sparked national outrage after an image of it appeared on social media. Students in a fifth-grade class at Oak Pointe Elementary School were asked to picture themselves as members of the Klu Klux Klan and think of ways to justify that group's treatment towards African Americans.

The question, which was part of an assignment on Civil War era history, reads as follows:

"You are there... you are a member of the KKK, why do you think your treatment of African Americans is justified?"

Ultimately members of the LR5 school board will decide what happens to the teacher. Several leaders say they felt the question was a bad move.

"It's one of those issues in today's time with all the things going on that bubbles to the surface very quick and you just have to make sure things are being done right," said Robert Gantt, who is chairman of the school board.

"From the standpoint of asking a fifth-grade student to put themself in the place of the KKK, a hate group, and then to justify their treatment of African Americans, it’s something I think is a little deep for a fifth-grade student," said Larry Haltiwanger, who is the vice chairman of the board.

The state department of education says it has no problem with lessons on the Klan or other controversial issues being taught.

However, state officials say teachers need to be thoughtful in their approach and make sure the teaching materials used are appropriate for the grade level.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.