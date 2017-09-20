Mayor unveils this year's T-shirt fundraising campaign ahead of Isabel Law Breakfast

A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
In a sign he remained short of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.More >>
In a sign he remained short of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.More >>
Mayor Steve Benjamin announced this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirt fundraiser Wednesday alongside Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins and Columbia Police Department Chief Skip Holbrook.More >>
Mayor Steve Benjamin announced this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirt fundraiser Wednesday alongside Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins and Columbia Police Department Chief Skip Holbrook.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a woman's body was found covered in trash off Two Notch Road.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a woman's body was found covered in trash off Two Notch Road.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
Family, friends and community members continuing the search for Kip Burrell, missing after he was thrown off a boat during a summer storm, finally received closure on Wednesday.More >>
Family, friends and community members continuing the search for Kip Burrell, missing after he was thrown off a boat during a summer storm, finally received closure on Wednesday.More >>
One of the four suspects charged in connection with the shooting in the Vista last weekend is now facing a federal gun charge.More >>
One of the four suspects charged in connection with the shooting in the Vista last weekend is now facing a federal gun charge.More >>
We are getting a better idea of just how many people were in the Palmetto State for the total solar eclipse.More >>
We are getting a better idea of just how many people were in the Palmetto State for the total solar eclipse.More >>