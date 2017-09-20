Mayor unveils this year's T-shirt fundraising campaign ahead of Isabel Law Breakfast

Mayor Steve Benjamin announced this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirt fundraiser Wednesday alongside Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins and Columbia Police Department Chief Skip Holbrook.

The Mayor briefly discussed the Bosom Buddies organization, which the proceeds from this year’s T-shirt campaign will continue to benefit. The 503(c)3 is a charity that helps women get mastectomy bras post-surgery.

“It’s important to me personally because I have family members and friends, including a longtime aid here, who is fighting the great fight,” Mayor Benjamin said. “And it’s important that we come together and show people exactly what we’re made of.”

This is all leading up to the 2017 Mayor’s Campaign Against Breast Cancer Isabel Law Breakfast, which will be held on Friday, October 20th at City Hall from 6-9 AM. Tickets cost $7.00.

