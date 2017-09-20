Source: Hip-hop beef over stolen rap lyrics was motive for Vista shooting

It appears the apparent motive for a shooting outside of a nightclub in the Vista early Saturday morning may have been a dispute over music.

A source close to the situation said the shootout between John Earl Bates, Jr. and Maleik Houseal started over an alleged theft of rap lyrics.

The shooting took place early Saturday morning outside the Empire Supper Club on Park Street. By the time deputies arrived, eight people were wounded in the exchange of gunfire between Bates and Houseal.

The Empire Supper Club, meanwhile, was shut down and declared a nuisance after the shooting.

Bates, a hip-hop artist who goes by the name of Hun Dunn, is signed to the Five Star Empire label, which bills itself as the "first major independent record label in the Carolinas."

Bates remains detained while Houseal was given a $50,000 bond on Wednesday. Since then, federal agents have hit him with a federal weapons charge.

