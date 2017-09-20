Suspect in Vista shooting is now facing federal gun charge

One of the four suspects charged in connection with the shooting in the Vista last weekend is now facing a federal gun charge.

The FBI formally charged Maleik Houseal, who was released from the hospital and booked into jail Tuesday night.

In his first court appearance Wednesday, Houseal was granted a $50,000 bond on unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Following that judgment, FBI Special Agent Craig Januchowski filed a federal detainer request on Houseal, who they say was in violation of Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 922(g)(1).

According to documents, Houseal was seen on surveillance video obtained by CPD leaving the Empire Supper Club after closing and walks back to the nearby corner of Park Street and Lady Street with a black handgun. A short time afterward, he was later seen shot from a Mustang that arrived at that nearby intersection. Houseal was later taken to the hospital and waived his Miranda rights when given to him by a police officer.

If convicted on the federal charge, Houseal could face up to 10 years in prison.

John Bates, Jr., and Keveas Gallman remain jailed for their part in the shootout. The third man, Jarvis Tucker, was released from jail after being given a $250,000 bond.

Houseal, 22, was on probation on a second-degree burglary charge. Bates is also on probation on previous charges not related to the Sept. 16 shooting, but it has not been announced if he will be subject to federal weapons charges as well.

A source close to the situation says the shooting may have been in response to a dispute over stolen rap lyrics.

In all, eight people were injured in the shooting.

CPD and their law enforcement partners continue to investigate this incident and say additional arrests may be.

