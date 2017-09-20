Wrestling legend Ric Flair had 20 percent chance of survival during hospitalization

The Nature Boy Ric Flair ain't dead yet, if a T-shirt he's been wearing is any indication.

Weeks after what is now being referred to a brush with death that nearly put an end to the limousine riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheeling-dealing sonuvagun, Flair and his family are opening up about his life and recovery.

In an interview with People Magazine, Flair and his fiance, Wendy Barlow, talk about how his hard-partying days nearly put the 16-time world heavyweight champion on the mat for good.

"The day he told me he had a stomach ache and it was really bad and he didn't feel good and we had to go was the day that saved his life," Barlow said. "Because he was slowly dying."

Flair's major organs were shutting down, causing his bowel to begin dying.

Flair was admitted to the hospital and immediately placed into a medically-induced coma. He was also taken into surgery where doctors gave him a 20 percent chance of survival.

"My daughter told me the doctor told her to go see me because I wasn't going to make it," Flair said. "I had no idea it was that bad. Wendy never told me."

Still, despite the risky surgery and surviving it all, Flair has a long road to recovery as he's currently in a wheelchair and cannot walk without the aid of a walker or someone to help him.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.