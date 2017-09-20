Man's body located by deputies in home off I-20

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a body found at a residence near Interstate 20 and Broad River Road.

Lt. Curtis Wilson, sheriff's department spokesman, said deputies arrived at 1652 Riverwind Drive and discovered a man's body.

Details surrounding the discovery of the body remain unknown. Wilson did not say how deputies came upon the body or the nature of the man's death.

More on this story as it develops.

