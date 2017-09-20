Person of interest sought in Lexington neighborhood burglary

Police in Lexington are seeking a person of interest in connection with a burglary in the Wellesley neighborhood from Thursday morning.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the man was captured on video surveillance knocking on a door at a home in the neighborhood.

Details surrounding the nature of the burglary have not yet been made public.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

