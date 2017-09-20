Take back healthy!

If you need a healthy living revolution, it’s time to take healthy back. Caroline Jones is part of Health Made Simple Team and she is pumped about holding the second Take Healthy Back Columbia.



It’s Thursday, September 21st. Guest speakers are Tim Losby of Maximized Living, Debey Hancock of Lil Duck Kombucha, and Toni Branner from Charlotte. Participants will learn about having a healthy body, a healthy mind, gut health, exercise, nutrition and other topics that help you maximize living.



Jones says it will be an awesome night with tons of vendors and several giveaways. No one should feel embarrassed to be there. There will be all body types and everyone is welcomed. Plus, it’s free!



The Take Healthy Back Columbia is Thursday, September 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in The Granby Room at 701 Whaley Street in Columbia. Get your free ticket here.

