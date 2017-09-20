Investigation underway after woman's body found covered by trash

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a woman was found dead and covered in trash Wednesday morning.

According to department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, the woman's body was found by an employee at 6620 Two Notch Road while she was trying to clean up the area.

Deputies are currently in the process of interviewing potential witnesses in the area.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

