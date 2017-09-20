Deputies investigating after woman's body found under trash

Richland County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a woman's body was found covered in trash off Two Notch Road.

Lt. Curtis Wilson with the sheriff's department says the woman was found unresponsive in the 6600 block of Two Notch Road near Roof Street Wednesday morning. Wilson says it appears the woman's body had been there for some time.

Wilson says an employee cleaning up the area found the body hidden under some trash.

The coroner has not yet released the woman's identity nor her cause of death.

