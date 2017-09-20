Unattended cooking leads to house fire that displaces seven chil - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Unattended cooking leads to house fire that displaces seven children, two adults

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Google Earth Pro) (Source: Google Earth Pro)
Source: Columbia Fire via Twitter Source: Columbia Fire via Twitter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say several people escaped a house fire on Bluff Road Wednesday afternoon. 

Firefighters were called to the house in the 4600 block of Bluff Road just after 11 a.m. Wednesday and arrived to find the home fully involved in flames. The fire is now out.

Nine people -- seven children specifically -- were inside the house when the fire started but they managed to get out safely. 

No injuries were reported. 

Investigators say the fire was caused by unattended cooking. 

Two adults and seven children have been displaced. 

