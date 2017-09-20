Unattended cooking leads to house fire that displaces seven children, two adults

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
In a sign he remained short of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.More >>
A larger than life cat whose photo by a Florida humane society went viral has been adopted by a South Carolina family.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a body found at a residence near Interstate 20 and Broad River Road.More >>
Hurricane Maria's eye is over Puerto Rico as a dangerous Category 4 storm. Its potential impact on the United States is becoming clearer with each new update.More >>
Police in Lexington are seeking a person of interest in connection with a burglary in the Wellesley Neighborhood from Thursday morning.More >>
Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say several people escaped a house fire on Bluff Road Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
