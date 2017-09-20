Seven children, two adults displaced by morning house fire in Midlands

Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say several people escaped a house fire on Bluff Road Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the house in the 4600 block of Bluff Road just after 11 a.m. Wednesday and arrived to find the home fully involved in flames. The fire is now out.

Nine people -- seven children specifically -- were inside the house when the fire started but they managed to get out safely.

The fire is out but 9 people (seven are children) are displaced. Check out the scene photos. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/1YXY7i0rbf — Sam Bleiweis (@SamWISTV) September 20, 2017

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the fire was caused by unattended cooking.

FINALUPDATE:well advanced fire investigated-accidental unattended cooking 9 displaced Bluff Rd opening 30min #sctweets #trafficalert pic.twitter.com/8gzGgbMJUB — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 20, 2017

Two adults and seven children have been displaced.

