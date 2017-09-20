Two senators proposing monument to Union African-American soldier on State House grounds

A bipartisan pair of South Carolina State Senators are proposing a new monument for the State House grounds that would honor a Union African-American Navy officer from the Palmetto State.
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.
Senator Greg Gregory (R-Lancaster) and Senator Darrell Jackson (D-Richland) say the violence in Charlottesville last month during a white supremacist rally that turned deadly pushed them to find a positive way forward after cities across the U.S. began removing Confederate monuments.
The subject of the monument, Robert Smalls, was a boat pilot hired out by his master to sail ships from the harbor in Charleston. On May 13, 1862, at the age of 23, he commandeered the Confederate steamer The Planter, ran a gauntlet of heavy fortifications, and sailed to freedom along with his family and several others.
Smalls also was elected to the SC House of Representatives and later to the SC Senate. He also served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
A Florence County deputy was one of four people taken to a hospital on Tuesday following a police chase that was down the wrong way of Interstate 95 at one point, and ended with one suspect being taken into custody, according to law enforcement.More >>
A Florence County deputy was one of four people taken to a hospital on Tuesday following a police chase that was down the wrong way of Interstate 95 at one point, and ended with one suspect being taken into custody, according to law enforcement.More >>
The middleweight champion boxer was the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson as well as the inspiration for the move Raging Bull, which starred Robert DeNiro as the title character.More >>
The middleweight champion boxer was the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson as well as the inspiration for the move Raging Bull, which starred Robert DeNiro as the title character.More >>
Officials with the Columbia Fire Department are battling a house fire on Bluff Road.More >>
Officials with the Columbia Fire Department are battling a house fire on Bluff Road.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
In a sign he remained short of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.More >>
In a sign he remained short of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
LIVE: Two senators proposing monument to Union African-American soldier on State House groundsMore >>
LIVE: Two senators proposing monument to Union African-American soldier on State House groundsMore >>
Hurricane Maria's eye is over Puerto Rico as a dangerous Category 4 storm. Its potential impact on the United States is becoming clearer with each new update.More >>
Hurricane Maria's eye is over Puerto Rico as a dangerous Category 4 storm. Its potential impact on the United States is becoming clearer with each new update.More >>