WIS' Tim Miller among celebrity entertainment for Carolina Band - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WIS' Tim Miller among celebrity entertainment for Carolina Band halftime show

Tim Miller and U of SC Dance student partner Maia Charanis (Source: Tim Miller) Tim Miller and U of SC Dance student partner Maia Charanis (Source: Tim Miller)
COLUMBIA, SC (AP) -

WIS' own First Alert meteorologist Tim Miller will be a featured entertainer at halftime of the University of South Carolina game Saturday against Louisiana Tech.

Tim is one of several local celebrities who are "Dancing with the Stars" for the Carolina Band's halftime performance. South Carolina women’s basketball senior forward A’ja Wilson and Anya Martin, wife of Gamecock head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin, will be the female competitors. Miller joins USC Student Body President Ross Lordo to represent the men of Columbia. The contestants are dancing with University of South Carolina dance students. 

The band will play the “Dancing with the Stars” theme song, “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine, “Carolina Girls” by The Chairmen of the Board, “Sing, Sing, Sing,” made famous by Benny Goodman and “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” from the film “Dirty Dancing.”

The dances were choreographed by professors with the University of South Carolina dance faculty. The celebrity dancers have been practicing for several weeks. 

Kickoff for the Gamecocks vs. Louisiana Tech is at 3:30 at Williams-Brice Stadium. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

