Two separate shots fired calls in Midlands under investigation by sheriff's department

Richland County deputies are searching for information in two shots fired calls.

According to Richland County Sheriff's Department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, the first incident happened around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex on Ranch Road. Deputies were called to the scene after shots were fired in the area. No word on any suspects and no one was injured.

The second shooting, according to Wilson, happened at the 100 block of Lionsgate Drive after 1 a.m. when a woman heard shots fired outside her home. Bullets hit the house and her car, Wilson said, but the woman was not injured.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

