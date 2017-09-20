Bond set for fourth suspect in Vista shooting

The fourth man charged in a shooting at a Vista nightclub early Saturday had his bond set Wednesday morning.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety for Maleik Houseal.

Houseal had been released from the hospital late Tuesday night. He was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He was injured in the exchange of gunfire outside Empire Supper Club.

Eight people were injured, including a woman from Kentucky who was in town for the Gamecocks football game against the Wildcats. She remains in intensive care.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says Houseal and the other suspects are known gang members who are known for criminal activity in Newberry County.

Houseal, John Bates, Jr., Jarvis Tucker, and Keveas Gallman are charged in the shooting. Houseal is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

On Sunday, a judge denied bond for Bates and Gallman. Tucker, however, was granted a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.