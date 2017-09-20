East Point Academy breaks ground on new school - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina's first Mandarin immersion public charter school is moving to a new location. 

East Point Academy is opening a new multi-million dollar facility on Chris Drive in West Columbia. Classes have been offered out of a location on 378. 

The school celebrated its groundbreaking Tuesday. 

The school offers Mandarin Chinese starting as early as pre-school. 

